Seacor Holdings Inc (CKH) Executive Chairman and CEO Charles Fabrikant Sold $3.4 million of Shares

Executive Chairman and CEO of Seacor Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Fabrikant (insider trades) sold 81,334 shares of CKH on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $41.99 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

SEACOR Holdings Inc owns, operates & markets equipment's in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. SEACOR Holdings Inc has a market cap of $846.690 million; its shares were traded at around $41.560000 with a P/E ratio of 79.93 and P/S ratio of 1.16. SEACOR Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with SEACOR Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

