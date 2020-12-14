Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Sells Telenav Inc, WidePoint Corp, Super Micro Computer Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, sells Telenav Inc, WidePoint Corp, Super Micro Computer Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, Sequans Communications SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 4LT1, ET,

4LT1, ET, Added Positions: GDX, SIMO, XPER, ECOM, GSL, GDXJ, DELL, RMNI, CULP, PDCE, SIC, KRP, GLD, AEM, ESCA,

GDX, SIMO, XPER, ECOM, GSL, GDXJ, DELL, RMNI, CULP, PDCE, SIC, KRP, GLD, AEM, ESCA, Reduced Positions: TNAV, VPG, SMCI, RILY, 6SQB, SONM,

TNAV, VPG, SMCI, RILY, 6SQB, SONM, Sold Out: WYY, LAZY, NOG, INTT, PRPL, 3RF, 3RF,

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 1,281,804 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 1,050,020 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.98% Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 1,022,470 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.76% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 579,928 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.08% Telenav Inc (TNAV) - 3,518,266 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.61%

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 330,854 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 253.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.18 and $49.31, with an estimated average price of $40.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 95,074 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 567,829 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 127,447 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 86,270 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,898,469 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Culp Inc by 201.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 105,091 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in WidePoint Corp. The sale prices were between $4.9 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $12.28.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in inTest Corp. The sale prices were between $3.29 and $5.57, with an estimated average price of $4.4.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sundance Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $1.5 and $3, with an estimated average price of $1.98.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Telenav Inc by 26.61%. The sale prices were between $3.45 and $5.89, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.19%. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. still held 3,518,266 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc by 29.09%. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. still held 330,736 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Sequans Communications SA by 29.39%. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. still held 982,827 shares as of 2020-09-30.