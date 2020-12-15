3 High Earnings Return Stock Picks for the Value Investor

Selecting securities whose earnings return is more than double the monthly spot rate of the 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds grants a higher likelihood to unearth high-return investments, in my opinion. This class of investment-grade bonds represents corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds grant a monthly spot rate of 2.92% as of November 2020, the following three stocks may be of interest to investors, as they are granting earnings returns of more than 5.84% at price-earnings ratios of less than 17.12.

BHP Group PLC

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) were trading at $51.74 per unit at close on Monday for a market capitalization of about $133.03 billion.

The Australian explorer, developer and producer of oil and gas and miner of base and precious metals grants an earnings return of 6.24% and has a price-earnings (PE) without non-recurring items (NRI) ratio of 16.02.

The share price has risen by 8.97% over the past year for a 52-week range of $23.64 to $52.97.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $38.59 per share.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (NYSE:TLK) traded at a price of $23.06 each at close on Monday for a market capitalization of about $22.84 billion.

The Indonesian global provider of telecommunication services gives an earnings return of 5.90% and has a PE without NRI ratio of 16.94.

The stock has declined by 18.11% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $16.06 to $29.37.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $27.46 per share.

KB Financial Group Inc

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) were trading at $42.46 per unit at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $16.76 billion.

The South Korean bank providing various banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses in South Korea and internationally grants an earnings return of 18.62% and has a PE without NRI ratio of 5.37.

The stock has risen 1.43% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $20.93 to $43.95.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $48.37 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

