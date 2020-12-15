  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Targovax ASA: Save the date - Capital Markets Day 2021

December 15, 2020 | About: OSL:TRVX +3.33% OSTO:TRVXO +0% STU:TA5 +4.71%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Dec. 15, 2020

OSLO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA invites investors, analysts and media to a Capital Markets Day on Thursday 18 February 2021

Event: Targovax Capital Markets Day
Date: 18 February 2021
Presenter: biot management and external guests

It will be a virtual event with live streaming. The full program and registration details will follow.

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: [email protected]

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: [email protected]

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--save-the-date---capital-markets-day-2021,c3254723

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-asa-save-the-date--capital-markets-day-2021-301192603.html

SOURCE Targovax


