Paltalk Inc.'s Initial Investments in New Advertising Partnerships Yield Growth in Advertising Impressions

Jericho, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk”, the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) ( PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that its recent advertising partnerships with PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic”) ( PUBM), and others have helped to drive over three times year-over-year growth in paid desktop advertising impressions in the Company’s Paltalk video community compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. PubMatic and the other companies that Paltalk is working with provide advertising solutions that are proving to be particularly beneficial for the Paltalk desktop application. Camfrog is expected to integrate these solutions before year end 2020 as well.

“As part of our refocus and reinvestment in our core business, we have revamped our desktop advertising programs in order to drive more paid desktop advertising impressions in a scalable and cost-effective way. Our advertising partnerships with sell-side platform PubMatic and the other companies that we’re working with, launched in the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year, have helped us to increase paid desktop advertising impressions by over three times compared to the same period last year,” said Jason Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk, Inc. “We are encouraged by the initial results of our advertising partnerships and plan to continue to work with PubMatic and other innovators in the field to refine and enhance our advertising strategy.”

About PubMatic Inc. ( PUBM)

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.pubmatic.com.

About Paltalk, Inc. ( PALT)

Paltalk is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com.

