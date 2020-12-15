  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Maker of the Happy Little Plants® Brand Launch New Plant-Based Protein Puffs

December 15, 2020

PR Newswire



AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods, the maker of Happy Little Plants® products, is introducing new Happy Little Plants® plant-based protein puffs. The perfect size for plant-based snacking on-the-go.



"Consumers today are looking for easy ways to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets, and we are very excited to bring these new great-tasting, Happy Little Plants® plant-based protein puffs snack option to everyone," said Robbie Koons, Happy Little Plants® brand manager at Hormel Foods. "The new Happy Little Plants® plant-based protein puffs were developed to make plant-based protein portable and snackable."

Happy Little Plants® plant-based protein puffs provide 16 grams of plant-based protein per serving, contain no preservatives, are gluten-free and come in three varieties: Ranch, Nacho Cheese, and Cinnamon & Sugar and are available only on Amazon.com.

The Happy Little Plants® brand was introduced by Hormel Foods in 2019 and celebrates the power of plant protein while offering a great tasting solution for people looking to add more plant-based food into their diet.

For more information on the Happy Little Plants® brand, please visit https://www.hormelfoodservice.com/brand/happy-little-plants/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Contact:

Media Relations


507-434-6352


[email protected]





Hormel Foods corporate logo






