SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO, "Dalrada") would like to update its shareholders and the public on the Company's intellectual property holdings and filings, as the Company is undergoing rapid growth and multiple inquiries have been submitted.

DALRADA PRECISION

Solving the unique challenges of its customers and constantly improving and enhancing its machining, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, Dalrada Precision is a key strategic partner to many businesses around the world. Dalrada Precision is focused on the development of products that allow for design, engineering, manufacturing, and distribution on a global scale.

DALRADA FINANCIAL CORPORATION COMPANY UPDATE – INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

The Company transforms ideas from concept to reality by delivering unique and specific solutions on time. At all levels and all verticals of its operations, Dalrada Precision's mandate is the development of products that lessen the burden on engineering design, manufacturing processes, regulatory demands, cost, and distribution. Dalrada Precision's supply chain partnerships present a significant cost-savings to domestic components and parts sourcing, and its high-performing energy solutions will revolutionize the renewable sector making a global impact.

DALRADA PRECISION'S EXTRACTION MACHINE:

Dalrada Precision has filed a provisional U.S. patent for a revolutionary extraction machine that can be used for any plant component. This unique separation technology and large volume production machine can revolutionize purification production for industries including nutraceuticals and phytoceuticals to develop plant-based products.

The natural products global market for essential oils is projected to reach USD 14.6 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.65% in the forecast period 2019-2026. The non-psychotropic phytocannabinoid in hemp, cannabidiol, alone is projected to reach USD 123.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 25.6%.

Dalrada has completed the specifications and design of the extraction machine. Production and distribution will take place in 2021. While many companies have expressed interest in providing funding to fast-track production of the extraction machine, the world health crisis has shifted priorities for Dalrada in 2020.

DALRADA HEALTH

Dalrada Health is actively addressing cervical cancer which is the second most common cancer – and holds the third highest mortality rate – in women worldwide. The Company has filed provisional patents in the U.S. and India.

In comparison to traditional PAP smear screening, the first phase of clinical trials with Dalrada Health's Visual Inspection by Acetic Acid (VIA) kits produced 94.9% accuracy and is entering the second phase of clinical trials. Dalrada Health's clinical trial results were recently published in a peer reviewed medical journal The Gynecologist that states Dalrada Heath's VIA Kits surpass the efficiency and effectiveness of immediate diagnosis. More precious time allows healthcare providers and their patients an immediate path to developing treatment protocols.

According to World Health Organization, cervical cancer accounts for approximately 90% deaths in low and middle-income countries. The global market size of cervical cancer diagnostics is estimated at USD 150.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 223.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Dalrada Health's VIA Kits are both cost-effective and timesaving for practitioners and their patients. Dalrada Health is focused on aiding low-income and mid-income countries with establishing higher quality health care solutions.

Dalrada Health is preparing to launch its VIA Kits in the U.S. In addition, the Company is enhancing their VIA Kits to include training modules and to leverage technology for data collection (informatics for global awareness) and virtual healthcare provider screenings/evaluation using image-analysis capabilities.

In addition, Dalrada Health has filed two Trademarks in the sanitizing market for GlanHealth, filed May of 2020, and MICROBE-D, filed August of 2020.

GlanHealth™ provides the world with an alternative eco-friendly, water-based, safer sanitizing solution in comparison to traditional sanitizing products for skin and all non-porous and porous surfaces including textiles, metals, and electronics. GlanHealth's formulation incorporates quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) that last up to 4-hours on skin and up to 28-days on surfaces. As a result, GlanHealth is enabling multiple industries with returning to normalcy using non-toxic products. In comparison – only if and when exact use protocols are implemented – traditional sanitizing products are effective for a mere 20-seconds to 24-hours.

A breath of fresh air, GlanHealth™ is a non-toxic, eco-friendly scientific breakthrough alternative to traditional sanitizing products that leaves the air filled with a light, unintrusive fresh scent. This revolutionary mode of action leverages the science of magnetism accurately shielding all touchable surfaces.

GlanHeath's industry solutions include aviation for airplane cockpits and passenger areas, food preparation, restaurants, real estate, janitorial services, and more. GlanHealth™ is also readily available for consumers.

The global eco-friendly sanitizing market is estimated at USD 3.9 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be USD 11.6 billion by 2029, anticipated to at a CAGR of 11.8%. The global surface disinfectant market size was estimated at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is slated to exceed USD 8.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2026. The global hand sanitizer market size is now predicted to reach USD 17.2 billion by the year 2026.

The science behind GlanHealth's revolutionary shielding solutions uses less material than traditional products. This provides businesses with a cost-effective, eco-friendly approach to establishing and maintaining positive persistent coverage.

"The listed IP is owned and unencumbered by Dalrada, and we will continue to develop innovative solutions and commercialize revolutionary products", said Brian Bonar, CEO and Chairman of Dalrada. As further IP filings are produced and submitted, the company will advise shareholders accordingly.

Dalrada would like to express its sincere appreciation for the Company's shareholders and the public for supporting the Company's rapid growth. Additional information can be found at https://dalrada.com

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

About Dalrada Health

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com For information on GlanHealth™ visit www.glanhealth.com

About Dalrada Precision

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Precision has been focused on solution-based engineering and the customer experience from day one. By continually delivering on its promises, the Company has created trust while building mutually successful long-term relationships.

Dalrada Precision is a team of highly trained and committed individuals. The company takes pride in solving the unique challenges of its customers and constantly improves and enhances its machining and manufacturing capabilities, ultimately becoming a key strategic partner of many businesses. For more information, please visit www.dalradaprecision.com .

About Likido Limited

Likido is an international technology company, developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy. Using its novel heat pump systems (patent pending), Likido is revolutionizing the renewable energy sector with the provision of innovative modular process technologies to maximize the capture and reuse of thermal energy for integrated heating and cooling applications. With uses across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors Likido seeks to provide cost savings and to minimize carbon emissions across supply chains. Likido's novel technologies enable the effective recovery and recycling of process energy, mitigating against climate change and enhancing quality of life through the provision of low-carbon heating and cooling systems. For more information, please visit www.likido.net.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

