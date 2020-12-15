CalAmp and PluService Transform the Management Of Public and Private Transport Vehicles

MILAN and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its subsidiary, LoJack Italia , and PluService, an Italian-based leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) for the mobility sector, have launched an innovative telematics service designed to transform the maintenance and management of public and private transport vehicles. This new service aims to make bus maintenance smarter and prevent mechanical breakdowns, enabling more timely and efficient repairs with less cost.

The LoJack Connect technology gives transport companies the ability to monitor the health status of their vehicles in real-time and promptly notifies them if a malfunction occurs. The system provides logistics managers with the information necessary to make appropriate operating decisions about whether a bus needs to be returned for regular maintenance or kept completely out of service due to mechanical problems. LoJack Connect helps shorten the time for diagnosis and repair, thus avoiding more serious failures as well as inefficiencies and problems related to recovery and transport of passengers.

"The collaboration with LoJack has allowed us to develop an important value add to our workshop management product," said Giorgio Fanesi Managing, director of PluService. "This technology creates an effective tool offering a substantial reduction in maintenance costs. We have confirmed our mission to design and develop software services aimed at improving the income statement of our clients."

"The real-time monitoring of bus fleets allows optimization of the vehicle maintenance process and a reduction in costs associated with repairs, service availability and vehicle downtime," Justin Schmid, general manager, LoJack International Operations for CalAmp. "By proactively managing their vehicle maintenance programs, fleet operators are able to also protect passengers and improve road safety."

How does it work?

The LoJack telematics solution deployed in the vehicle detects a diagnostic trouble code coming from the electronic control units of the vehicle. The relevant information is sent immediately to the PluService body shop network where they are able to provide a real-time alert to the transport company. This enables prompt intervention and a swift resolution to the mechanical problem. The timeliness of the communication allows fleet operators to respond rapidly to critical maintenance issues, ensuring safety and reducing costs.

For more info visit: https://www.pluservice.net/it/progetti/lojack

PluService

PluService is a Marche-based company that took its first steps in 1988 as a software house at the service of local public transport companies. With over 30 years in business, today it has more than 250 customers and is the undisputed leader in integrated information systems (ERP) in the mobility sector. In recent years it has launched myCicero , the most widespread mobile payment platform in Italy, to support users during all their movements: from searching for the nearest parking area and paying for parking to planning travel by public transport to purchasing the ticket. The platform also integrates bike sharing, shuttles, taxis and tourist services. Since July 2020, the controlling stake of PluService has been acquired by Mooney SpA, a joint venture for digital payment systems between Sisal SpA and the bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA. For more information, visit pluservice.net , LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Italy and across the E.U., helping over 9 million people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. We have been active in Italy for 10 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 300,000 software and service subscribers. Today, LoJack Italia is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , or LoJack Blog .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

