JinkoSolar Announces Changes to Senior Management

December 15, 2020 | About: NYSE:JKS +1.32%

PR Newswire

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 15, 2020

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced changes to its senior management team, in order to comply with certain business operations and independence requirements of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board (the "STAR Market"), in relation to the proposed listing of its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko") on the STAR Market.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Mr. Gener Miao, Dr. Jiun-Hua Allen Guo, Mr. Shaoguo Ji and Dr. Hao Jin have resigned as chief executive officer, chief marketing officer, chief operating officer, chief human resources officer and chief technology officer of the Company, respectively, effective immediately, and will carry out their respective responsibilities at Jiangxi Jinko. Mr. Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoSolar, has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately. The Company does not believe these changes in its senior management team will have any material impact on its business operations.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Hong Kong, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Ripple Zhang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5183-3105
Email: [email protected]

Rene Vanguestaine
Christensen
Tel: + 86 178 1749 0483
Email: [email protected]

In the U.S.:
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-announces-changes-to-senior-management-301192707.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.


