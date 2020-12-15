TWT Digital Communication Selects Harmonic as its Next-Gen Broadband Access Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that TWT Digital Communication Inc., a leading cable operator in Taiwan reaching more than 500,000 homes passed, has deployed Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS® Platform and CableOS Central analytics service. As the leader in virtualized cable access and distributed access architectures (DAA), Harmonic offers TWT Digital Communication an effective solution for delivering high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 services, as well as a seamless path to transition to advanced applications such as 5G backhauling, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) XGS and 10G EPON, and low-latency online gaming in the future.

"Harmonic's CableOS Platform enables us to address spikes in network traffic with increased velocity, scalability and efficiency," said Kady Hsiao, vice president at TWT Digital Communication. "Rolling out virtualized CMTS software, DOCSIS 3.1 and R-PHY was quick and simple with Harmonic's technology expertise. Incredibly, we deployed a world-class broadband infrastructure in a few months."

The CableOS Platform has been deployed in a centralized architecture with Harmonic's Reef Remote-PHY (R-PHY) shelves located in remote facilities. This enables TWT Digital Communication to quickly and cost-effectively expand network capacity using existing HFC networks while ensuring a seamless transition to R-PHY devices in the future. TWT Digital Communication's data, voice and video services are fully converged in the IP network, reducing the company's space, power and cooling costs.

Harmonic's CableOS Central always-connected cloud management service provides real-time, data-driven system monitoring, resulting in a higher quality experience for TWT's subscribers.

"TWT Digital Communication has created a broadband network that will ensure superior service quality for customers today and in the future," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "As the most trusted virtualized cable access platform deployed worldwide, the CableOS Platform will help TWT Digital Communication adapt to fluctuations in broadband usage efficiently and economically."

Harmonic's local reseller Cabletronics Broadband ensured a smooth installation.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 2 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

