Iridium to Make Historic Satellite and Maritime Industry Announcement

December 15, 2020 | About: NAS:IRDM +2.59%

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 15, 2020

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") is hosting a virtual press conference this morning (Tuesday, December 15) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), to share a historic maritime and satellite industry announcement. The event includes remarks from industry officials and experts, and will include time for a Q&A.

Iridium Communications Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Communications Inc.)

Remarks will be delivered by:

Matt Desch – CEO, Iridium

Dr. Heike Deggim - Director of the Maritime Safety Division, International Maritime Organization

Captain Moin Ahmed - Director General, International Mobile Satellite Organization

Captain Brian Soberg Petersen - Master Mariner and Senior Marine Specialist, MAERSK

David Wilson – Watch Leader and Senior Search and Rescue Officer, Rescue Coordination Center New Zealand

To attend in the press conference, viewers can register here or through Iridium.com. Please join five minutes prior to the scheduled start time to help ensure you can properly access the event.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-to-make-historic-satellite-and-maritime-industry-announcement-301192798.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.


