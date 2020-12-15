  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "December Report"

December 15, 2020 | About: OTCPK:CFTN +0%

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Exploration, Development, and Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the report that for November 2020, Desert Hawk Gold Corp. (Desert Hawk) sold 314 ounces of gold and 261 ounces of silver recovered from the leach pad. They also drilled 241 holes, crushed 22,491 tons of ore, and added 437 ounces of gold to the leach pad. There are currently 4,841 ounces of recoverable gold on the leach pad. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk.

Notice of Distribution - American Silver, LLC, has issued a December 2020 distribution in the amount of $0.40 per share, totaling $610,000 to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. American Silver companies had some significant growth in sales with its immune support products during 2020. For more information on Silver Biotics products, please see www.silverbiotics.com.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clifton-mining-company-otcbb-cftn-clifton---december-report-301192810.html

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company


