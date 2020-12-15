OTC Markets Group Introduces U.S. Bank Holding Company Annual Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today introduced a greater depth of disclosure within its Bank Holding Company corporate data, through the addition of "Y-6" annual reports to its otcmarkets.com website. This latest enhancement provides a more comprehensive overview of the more than 550 U.S. community banks trading on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink markets.

To further its mission of operating open and transparent markets, OTC Markets Group has been continuously adding to its publicly available repository of bank disclosure including Call Reports and Y-9 reports. In addition to these financial reports, Y-6 annual reports will provide investors with greater insight into corporate structure and insider ownership.

Y-6 reports are filed by all bank holding companies and include the requirement that those companies not registered with the SEC submit a copy of an annual report to shareholders if one is created. The Y-6 reports also require the submission of an organizational chart, an annual verification of domestic branches within the organization, and information on the identity, percentage ownership, and business interests of principal shareholders, directors, and executive officers.

"The data within Y-6 disclosure is key to helping investors evaluate and analyze the breadth of bank holding companies trading on our OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink markets," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "Historically, Y-6 annual reports are used by Federal Reserve banks to monitor banks within their districts. But more recently, the investor community has looked to Y-6 reports as a vetted source of harder-to-find principal shareholder and insider holdings information."

Bank Holding Company data, including Y-6s, is available on bank disclosure pages on OTCMarkets.com and Canari®, OTC Markets Group's web-based compliance interface.

About Qaravan® Inc.

Qaravan is part of OTC Market Group's comprehensive Market Data offerings specifically designed to provide intuitive risk & performance analytics tailored to banking and finance industry professionals. Designed to provide bank management, boards of directors and regulators with an enhanced portfolio of research, reporting, metrics and analytics, Qaravan's data platform includes modules that are relevant across the entire banking ecosystem.

For more information about Qaravan, please visit www.qaravan.com or contact Chris Grant at [email protected]. To learn more about Canari® from OTC Markets Group, please visit https://canari.otcmarkets.com.

To learn more about the products and services OTC Markets Group provides for community banks, please contact Laura Hamilton at [email protected].

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OTCM/overview?utm_source=Press%20release&utm_medium=Press%20release&utm_campaign=Qaravan&utm_term=QaravanOTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

