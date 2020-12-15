FAA Selects Leidos to Modernize Safety System

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new prime contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modernize their safety analysis tools and capabilities through the development of the Operational Analysis and Reporting System (OARS). This single award contract holds an approximate total value of $64 million and includes a four-year base period with two two-year options. Work will be based out of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

"Leidos is proud to work with the FAA to modernize their safety systems," said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos Transportation Solutions. "By leveraging our team's vast safety knowledge, cloud modernization experience and innovative technologies, the FAA will accelerate their vision for the future."

OARS will support the FAA's Air Traffic Organization (ATO) Safety Management System (SMS) by proactively defining, identifying, assessing, treating and tracking the mitigation of safety risks. Through this contract, Leidos will leverage its robust capabilities, including cloud adoption framework (CAF), SecDevOps and Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) processes to migrate and enhance safety services.

For over 50 years Leidos has supported the FAA through several programs and contracts. These include En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM), Advanced Technology Oceanic Procedures (ATOP), Terminal Flight Data Management (TFDM), Future Flight Services Program (FFSP) and Enterprise Information Display System (E-IDS). Learn more at www.Leidos.com/aviation.

