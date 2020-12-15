  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Synaptogenix Schedules Business Update Conference Call

December 15, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SNPX -2.83% OTCPK:SNPX -2.83%

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (OTC: SNPX), formerly Neurotrope Bioscience, Inc., announced the successful spin-off of substantially all of the legacy assets and liabilities of Neurotrope, Inc. last week. The Company plans to hold an audio conference call for investors on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET to provide a general business update.

To participate in the briefing session, please click on the link below to register.

Event Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2599/39136

Participant Dial In: Toll Free: 877-407-9205; International: 201-689-8054

About Synaptogenix, Inc.

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease, and preclinical studies for rare diseases such as Fragile X syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com.

