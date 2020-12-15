First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

PR Newswire
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.18 per share payable on January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020. The $0.18 dividend rate is the same rate that was paid in the previous quarter.
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
