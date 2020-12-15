  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

December 15, 2020 | About: NAS:FBNC +1.5%

PR Newswire

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.18 per share payable on January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020. The $0.18 dividend rate is the same rate that was paid in the previous quarter.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.1 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders – for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

(PRNewsfoto/First Bancorp)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bancorp-announces-cash-dividend-301192950.html

SOURCE First Bancorp


