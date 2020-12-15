Zelira Therapeutics Expands HOPE™ Distribution in the US Through Licensing Agreement with Alternative Solutions in Washington DC

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF), a global leader in the development of clinically validated cannabis medicines, is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding licensing agreement with Alternative Solutions, a licensed grower, manufacturer and distributor of medical cannabis products in the District of Columbia (Washington DC). Under the agreement, Alternative Solutions will produce and distribute the HOPE™ line of products, Zelira's top-selling treatment developed for autism patients, throughout the legal DC medical cannabis market beginning in Q2 2021.

"Alternative Solutions is a leader in the DC medical cannabis market, and we couldn't have a better partner to launch HOPE™ in the nation's capital," says Dr. Oludare Odumosu, CEO & Managing Director USA for Zelira. "We are particularly excited about this partnership because Washington DC's MMJ reciprocity will allow legal access of HOPE™ to more patients across the country than ever before."

Washington DC has reciprocity with 32 other states in the US with approved medical cannabis programs. This expands access to patients registered in those states, as they are able to legally purchase medical cannabis products at an approved dispensary in Washington DC. HOPE™ is currently available in Pennsylvania, through an exclusive license agreement with Ilera Healthcare, and in Louisiana, through an agreement with Advanced Biomedics LLC.

"Alternative Solutions is thrilled to be partnering with Zelira to bring the HOPE™ product line to the Washington DC medical cannabis market," says Matt Lawson-Baker, Alternative Solutions CEO. "Access to this medicine in the nation's capital will provide patients and their families the treatment they deserve through a legal regulated medical cannabis program."

About Zelira Therapeutics (zeliratx.com)

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd is a leading global therapeutic medical cannabis company with access to the world's largest and fastest growing cannabis markets. Zelira owns a portfolio of proprietary revenue generating products and a pipeline of candidates undergoing clinical development that are positioned to enter global markets from 2020. The company is focused on developing branded cannabis products for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions including insomnia, autism and chronic non-cancer pain.

Zelira has two proprietary formulations under the HOPE™ brand that are generating revenues in Pennsylvania and have been licensed in Louisiana with other states in the US expected to follow. Zelira has also developed Zenivol™, a leading cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia, which successfully completed the world's first Phase 2a clinical trial for chronic insomnia.

Zelira conducts this work in partnership with world-leading researchers and organizations including Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia; the Telethon Kids Institute in Perth; the University of Western Australia, in Perth; St. Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia; and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in the United States.

About Alternative Solutions (www.altsol.co)

Montana Apothecary (d/b/a Alternative Solutions ) is one of eight current license holders for the cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis within the District of Columbia. Alternative Solutions is licensed to distribute medical cannabis products to all eight licensed MMJ dispensaries within the District. Operational since 2015, Alternative Solutions focuses on providing a consistent supply of premium products to all licensed dispensaries in DC.

