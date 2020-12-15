  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
THOR Industries Reaffirms Commitment to National Forest Foundation as Use of Public Lands Surges

December 15, 2020 | About: NYSE:THO +2.27%

Multi-year partnership focused on sustaining the nation's forest system enters second year as COVID-19 escalates focus on outdoor recreation

PR Newswire

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 15, 2020

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reaffirmed their multi-year commitment to preserving National Forests and Grasslands through a partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) as an unprecedented year for outdoor recreation draws to a close. The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a reconnection of individuals and families with nature, a trend which is anticipated to escalate even further in the coming year.

(PRNewsfoto/THOR Industries)

THOR is one of the NFF's most significant corporate partners. In addition to funding the replanting of 500,000 trees over the next five years, THOR provides unrestricted funds to ensure long-term vitality of National Forest lands for RVers and other outdoor enthusiasts including:

  • Improving recreation sites, campgrounds and RV-accessible campsites
  • Implementing sustainability-focused enhancements
  • Restoring fish and wildlife habitats
  • Planting trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease
  • Providing resources for youth conservation engagement efforts and other intiatives focused on improving forest health

According to THOR President and CEO, Bob Martin, the importance of this partnership is far greater than we initially estimated. "The vitality of our National Forests is critical to our purpose, and we are proud to support NFF's important work. We could not have forseen when we made these commitments just how critical access to nature would be for Americans as they deal with the impacts of COVID-19. We are more passionate than ever about our our partnership with NFF and helping individuals and families connect with nature through our National Forests."

"Our ongoing partnership with THOR Industries significantly advances our ability to confront the many challenges our National Forests face. The pandemic has reaffirmed what we have always known—enjoying and appreciating nature is important for our health and mental wellbeing. Likewise, it is critical that we take care of the health and wellbeing of our National Forests and Grasslands to ensure this treasure is available for generations to come," said NFF President and CEO Mary Mitsos.

National Forests and Grasslands cover 193 million acres in the United States. This accounts for eight percent of the nation's land, more than 33,000 RV accessible campsites and countless other outdoor recreational activities including dog-friendly trails, rivers, ski areas and RV boondocking. According to the NFF, use of the system has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as individuals and families have sought safer recreation opportunities, and as working and school habits evolved to more remote models.

THOR has connected individuals and families from all walks of life with nature and to each other for the past 40 years.

About THOR Industries
THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that represent the world's largest RVs manufacturer. For more information on the Company and its products, please visithttps://www.thorindustries.com/.

About the National Forest Foundation
The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thor-industries-reaffirms-commitment-to-national-forest-foundation-as-use-of-public-lands-surges-301193140.html

SOURCE THOR Industries


