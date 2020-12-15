Predictiv AI's Channel Reseller Securing ThermalPass Orders In Quebec

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSX-V: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased provide an update on its channel reseller activities in Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Management would like to highlight the ThermalPass sales efforts to date from its exclusive reseller for Quebec and Atlantic Canada - KleinCity Group, a cleaning and sanitation company that leverages cutting-edge electrostatic technology and proprietary disinfectant products to sterilize any indoor space and help stop the spread of viruses and bacteria. This group currently has 10 franchisees and its clients include some of the largest companies in Quebec accross industries such as healthcare, mining, retail, commercial properties, hospitality and various government departments and agencies. KleinCity Group has secured orders for delivery of units to hospitals and long-term care facilities in the province of Quebec.

The Company is actively onboarding resellers with established channels throughout Canada, the U.S., and Europe. These resellers have already successfully closed a handful of purchase orders. Over the coming months, it is expected that these channel partners will greatly accelerate unit orders and adoption of the ThermalPass system in their respective jurisdictions.

"KleinCity Group is extremely proud to represent ThermalPass in Quebec and the Maritimes. Our franchisees are offering this state-of-the-art ThermalPass system to all clients within their respective network concerned with taking preventive health and safety measures," said Vincent Bernier, VP of Development and Public Relations of KleinCity Group. "The sales generated to date are only a small portion relative to the high volume of inbound calls and written requests we've been receiving about ThermalPass. There has been significant interest from provincial and municipal government departments, hospitals, office buildings and mining companies. We anticipate robust ThermalPass sales based on this strong market reaction over such a short period of time."

"The early sales success from our channel resellers demonstrates that customers are willing to purchase and deploy the ThermalPass system even with vaccines for COVID-19 beginning to be rolled out around the world," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Predictiv AI. "Our team firmly believes that we are all now living a new normal and that AI-driven solutions and screening systems for health and wellness are here to stay."

Additionally, the Company announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of 1.7 million incentive stock options to its officers and directors. The options will have an exercise price of $0.205 per share, will vest quarterly over 18 months from the grant date, and have a term of three years.

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

