Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Good Natured Gains Traction Following Single-Use Plastic Ban

Eat Beyond has already seen a 10x return on its initial investment

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Good Natured Products Inc. ("Good Natured") has gained tremendous traction following the October 7 announcement by the Canadian government that outlined the plan to ban single-use plastics by 2021.

Following the announcement, Good Natured's stock rose from $0.14 on October 6, to its present price at $1.07.

Good Natured produces and distributes one of North America's widest assortments of over 385 eco-friendly, plant-based food packaging for home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/takeout containers, medical, and industrial supplies.

"Our investment in Good Natured has already realized approximately 10x our initial investment. We are constantly assessing the macro and micro trends in the food tech, plant-based, and alternative protein space, which includes auxiliary industries with companies like Good Natured," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond.

Eat Beyond's portfolio spans a wide range of industries, enabling it to capitalize on the growth of a wholistic cross-section of the evolving food space including cell agriculture, plant-based protein, plant-based dairy, infant food, natural food brands, eco-friendly packaging and more.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

