VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Future Farm" or the "Company") (CSE: FFT) (OTC PINK: FFRMF) is pleased to provide an update on the outstanding operations of, and outlook for, its key operating unit, High Purity Natural Products.

FUTURE FARM AND HIGH PURITY NATURAL PRODUCTS PROVIDE UPDATE ON OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS FOR ROBUST GROWTH

High Purity Natural Products is a leading supplier of wholesale and bulk hemp-derived CBD products in the United States.

"By the second quarter of 2021, funding and strategic business development efforts by Future Farm will enable High Purity to offer significantly greater manufacturing capacity for its customers," says Bill Gildea, Future Farm's CEO.

Key results of this effort will include:

High volume production capability for tinctures, hand sanitizer, creams, balms, lotions, oral pouch products, tea bags, and split caps.

Automated counting machines for gummies and gelcaps, providing even faster fulfillment.

Expanded expertise in custom formulation work.

Robust logistics, including third-party logistics, or "3PL," warehousing, fulfillment and shipping.

Strong Plan for 2021

Gildea continues, "The expansion of High Purity Natural Products in 2021 will include a move to a new 10,000 square foot facility in Southbridge, Massachusetts that will be equipped with high throughput machinery. These improvements will increase the production capacity of High Purity at least five-fold. We expect this increase to lead to rapid revenue growth and a strong balance sheet."

Mike Matton, President and Founder of High Purity Natural Products, observed, "With the hemp-derived CBD market and our customer base growing, the support of Future Farm puts us in a great position to exceed our 2021 goals."

About Future Farm Technologies Inc. and High Purity Natural Products, LLC

Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian public company that, following its merger with High Purity Natural Products, is now a leading supplier of top-quality health and wellness products, including those made from hemp, to meet the burgeoning demand in the U.S. and global markets.

Future Farm's seasoned management team, now joined by the High Purity Natural Products management team, brings a deep understanding of manufacturing, formulation, marketing, sales, and operations with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become a significant participant in the rapidly growing market for health and wellness products made from hemp and other plants.

