A message to the New Year's Eve babies of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no denying 2020 has been an extraordinarily difficult year, but with each new baby born, there's been reason for hope. Ally Bank is celebrating that hope by offering $250 in a custodial Online Savings Account to all babies born on Dec. 31, 2020. Like these babies, Ally was made for the new era, one that's far more digital than ever, and this is our way of giving the future a financial head-start.

To the New Year's Eve babies of 2020,

You're almost here, and we can't wait to meet you.

You should know that a lot will be said about your birth year, and much of it will be pretty tough to hear. There have been extraordinary challenges, tragedies and troubling events -- that is true. But through it all, there also have been unprecedented awakenings, acknowledgements and opportunities for our human family to come together with a purpose to be better.

Best of all, it's you – and everyone born each day – who provide us with a reason to be hopeful.

In many ways, 2020 marks a new era. You've been born on the other side of the great digital migration where, as a society, we've learned to do just about everything online, from staying close with family to going to work and school. As the original digital-only bank, we have a natural affinity for you -- we, too, were born for this new digital era.

There will always be something special about the babies of 2020. You've entered our world at a seminal moment, and seminal moments come with their own circumstances. Your family might be feeling the anxiety and loss that have hit so many this year. But in the midst of that, you've brought them joy. And, particularly for all of you born on the very last day of a year that's challenged our world like no other, and who were likely conceived at the very start of the pandemic -- for you, we have an extra special welcome.

When you arrive, there's a custodial online savings account waiting for you, and we're going to put $250 in it. Think of it as an opportunity to get a head start on your savings, so you can be better prepared to make your mark on the world in 2040 and beyond. You'll need a parent or guardian to visit ally.com/nye2020babies to learn how to set it up for you. (By the way, if you have a twin, triplet or more, there's one for each of them, too -- the more the merrier.)

We love you for helping us end 2020 on a high note.

Best wishes,

Ally Bank

