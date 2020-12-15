DoSomething.org and Chevrolet Activate Young People to Save 30,000 lbs of Carbon Emissions in New Campaign Featuring Laura Marano

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation is among the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions from human sources. That's why DoSomething.org, the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change, and Chevrolet, one of the world's largest automobile brands, are activaing thousands of young people to travel more sustainably (and keep our roads safer while they're at it).

"Go There Greener" is their new campaign to help a generation of young drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists cut down their CO2 emissions and travel more sustainably for one day, while also protecting themselves, their friends, and their families on the roads.

The campaign prompts young people to take a 5-question online quiz about how they typically commute to school, work, or other common places to receive a personalized way to travel more sustainably for a day, and an easy-to-use calculation of just how much CO2 they'd save for those alternate ways of traveling. Participants also receive a "Go There Greener" digital guide with more tips on how to make all of their rides safer and greener. Impact for the campaign is measured when young people upload a photo of their sustainable travel, and how much CO2 they saved. Since the campaign began on November 1, young people who have participated have already collectively saved over 20,000 lbs of CO2 of DoSomething's goal of 30,000 lbs.

"We all have the power to fight climate change and create safer roads (at the same time!) by making small yet impactful changes to our lives," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer of DoSomething.org. "Through our 'Go There Greener' campaign, powered by Chevrolet, young people will have the chance to make their safety and sustainability impact personal, profound and, importantly, quantifiable."

DoSomething has partnered with actress and recording artist Laura Marano, star of the Netflix movie The Perfect Date and Disney's Austin & Ally, on this campaign. Marano, who just released her EP, YOU, stars in a dating game-style PSA video where she is comedically "courted" by three "suitors": a pair of shoes, a bike, and an electric vehicle, all vying to "take her out" (of her house - sustainably, of course).

"The climate crisis can feel really daunting, but I know that my generation and the younger generation have the power and the passion to save our planet, starting with one walk or ride at a time," Marano says. "I had so much fun filming this video, and I know tons of young people are going to have a ton of fun traveling sustainably through 'Go There Greener.'"

"Go There Greener" marks the fifth time DoSomething has partnered with Chevrolet. Since their first campaign together in 2017, DoSomething and General Motors have activated over a quarter of a million young people to participate in road safety campaigns and practices.

"Safety is of critical importance to Chevrolet," said Tricia Morrow, Chevrolet safety engineer. "With exciting products like the Chevy Bolt EV and in-vehicle technologies like Teen Driver and Rear Seat Reminder that can help offer our customers piece of mind behind the wheel, we are working closer to our vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with DoSomething.org to increase awareness of the importance of safe driving behaviors and electric vehicle technologies that can have a huge impact both on personal safety and the environment."

Young people can sign up for the "Go There Greener" campaign at DoSomething.org/GREEN or by texting GREEN to 38383. Those who participate in the campaign by February 1, 2021 will be entered for the chance to win one of three $1,500 scholarships.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to make positive change, online and off, in every US area code and in over 131 countries. When you join DoSomething.org, you join something bigger than yourself. You team up with the young people who have clothed half of America's youth in homeless shelters. And cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts from the streets. And run the largest youth-led sports equipment drive in the world. And more! You've got the power and the passion to make an impact -- we'll help you get it done. Let's Do This!

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling around 4.8 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com .

