Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Pluralsight, Inc. by Vista Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) concerning the proposed leveraged buyout of Pluralsight by the private equity fund Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the proposed buyout, Pluralsight shareholders would receive $20.26 per share in cash.

According to Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, "The deal's $20.26 per share price seems unfair given Pluralsight's 52-week high stock price was $22.36 per share and Street price targets were as high as $27.00."

Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in PS concerning the transaction. PS's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 451-9631 or [email protected].

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits. Eight Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2020 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

