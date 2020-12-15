  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Pluralsight, Inc. by Vista Equity Partners

December 15, 2020 | About: NAS:PS +0.92%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) concerning the proposed leveraged buyout of Pluralsight by the private equity fund Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the proposed buyout, Pluralsight shareholders would receive $20.26 per share in cash.

According to Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, "The deal's $20.26 per share price seems unfair given Pluralsight's 52-week high stock price was $22.36 per share and Street price targets were as high as $27.00."

Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in PS concerning the transaction. PS's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 451-9631 or [email protected].

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits. Eight Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2020 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Telephone: (221) 759-4600
Toll Free Tel.: (877) 370-7703
Toll Free Fax: (877) 370-7704
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-the-proposed-acquisition-of-pluralsight-inc-by-vista-equity-partners-301192760.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)