QTS Partners with World Vision to Make Clean Water Accessible to Thousands of Families Globally

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced a long-term agreement with World Vision to provide clean water to those in need as part of every QTS customer agreement for data center services at no cost to the customer.

The World Vision partnership is a new addition to QTS' expanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program initiatives documented here.

Established in 1950, World Vision is an humanitarian relief, development and advocacy organization. World Vision was founded 70 years ago to serve missionaries and help local pastors meet urgent humanitarian needs. The organization has grown to work in nearly 100 countries, tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice.

Under the new initiative QTS and World Vision will provide people in developing countries with clean water on behalf of QTS' customers for the life of each customer's contract. For large, multi-megawatt customer deployments, QTS will build a sustained clean water source, such as a well or water point, in a developing country of the customer's choice, providing long-term, sustainable clean water to an entire community.

On an annual basis, the World Vision partnership with QTS is expected to provide access to clean drinking water to more than 6,000 people including the sponsoring of select deep well projects around the globe.

"Water is one of the most basic necessities of life," said Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "By working together with World Vision and our customers, we are pleased to make clean water accessible for thousands of vulnerable families which further extends QTS' commitment as a leader in ESG initiatives."

World Vision is the largest nongovernmental provider of clean water in the world, reaching one new person with clean water every 10 seconds. In 2019, World Vision helped provide clean water access to 3.3 million people. For more information on World Vision, and how to get involved further, visit https://www.worldvision.org/.

