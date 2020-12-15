Stars Realign As Football Legend Neymar Jr Goes All In With Pokerstars

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has today confirmed he is re-joining PokerStars for an exciting new partnership.

The partnership is set to be a true collaboration seen across many aspects of the brand. With his off the field passion for poker and gaming, the global sporting icon is a perfect fit for PokerStars and will bring his flair and personality to the online and live tables, as well as to the PokerStars community across the world.

The announcement marks the start of Neymar Jr's new chapter with PokerStars, the home of poker, casino, and sports. A new brand film teases what is to come as Neymar Jr declares he is 'IN' and invites all players into his inner circle, showing the Brazilian star is taking his role well and truly beyond just advertising.

Neymar Jr said, "When I'm not playing football, I love playing cards. Competing with my friends is a huge passion of mine, I love the sense of community, the fun, and the unpredictable moments that can occur in any game. As a true poker fan, I am excited to start a new chapter with PokerStars. Together we'll be creating moments for our community and fans all over the world."

The signing follows a recent global brand refresh for PokerStars as it looks to move beyond just product in a bid to become a global entertainment brand. The brand refresh included PokerStars first dedicated safer gambling TV ads which are just one part of our commitment to keep players safe. The PokerStars dedicated, award winning responsible gaming team was one of the first in the industry and is an integral part of the business.

Martin Nieri, Global Director of Brand and Creative at PokerStars, said: "Neymar Jr is a true global superstar. But what underpins this partnership is his genuine love for poker. It's about a shared passion for the game and the beautiful uncertainty at the heart of it. At PokerStars, we are constantly trying new things to bring new energy, excitement, and entertainment to our customers. Together with Neymar Jr we believe we can take this to the next level for the PokerStars community."

PokerStars x Neymar Jr are set to be the ultimate pair in poker. This is only the start of the journey with more to be revealed in 2021. Until then, a sneak-peak of what's to come can be found here.

