Wyndham Debuts Super 8 Brand in UAE Alongside Wyndham Dubai Deira, Both Part of Deira Enrichment Project

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries, today announced its continued expansion across the UAE with the opening of the 290-room upscale Wyndham® Dubai Deira, and the 94-key Super 8® by Wyndham Dubai Deira—its first property in the country under the well-known economy brand.

Located in the historic area of Deira, the newly opened hotels are the first in the highly anticipated Deira Enrichment Project and part of a strategic effort by Wyndham to meet travelers' growing demand for accommodations at varying price points across the region.

Michel Augier, regional director, Middle East and Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are thrilled to welcome these iconic brands to this important area of Dubai. The Deira Waterfront has great potential to attract visitors from around the world, many of whom bring varying accommodation needs, making it the ideal location to further expand our presence. With distinct offerings from economy to upscale, this marks yet another step in our continued commitment to making hotel travel possible for all."

The Deira Enrichment Project—a development by Ithra Dubai and fully owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai—is a mixed-use project situated along the Dubai creek in the southern part of Deira. With the goal of expanding the urban fabric of the existing Deira community towards the waterfront, the project is expected to become one of the largest waterfronts and man-made developments in the world.

Additional details on the new hotels include:

Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira

Designed for budget conscious travelers, the Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira features guestrooms with contemporary interior design elements complemented by traditional Arabian touches. During their stay, guests can enjoy international cuisine at Qahua, a restaurant where modern décor meets famed Old Arabia. The hotel is located opposite Dubai Gold Souk and is close to the city's popular landmarks.





Appealing to upscale guests looking for tailored services, the stylish 14-floor Wyndham Dubai Deira boasts 290 rooms and suites, all designed with an eye for detail. Amenities include a spa with two treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, a fitness center and a pool deck. The hotel also offers six food and beverage outlets including The Spicery, an all-day restaurant with 200 seats, a lounge bar, lobby lounge, pool bar and executive lounge. An additional restaurant is expected to open in 2022, serving Latin American cuisine on the hotel's al fresco terrace. Wyndham Dubai Deira also features eight day-lit meeting rooms that can cater for up to 300 guests.

Situated in the heart of Dubai's trading legacy, and in close proximity to the Gold Souk Extension, both properties are located only a 20-minute drive away from Dubai International Airport and The Dubai Mall, within easy reach of Deira's metro stations, various bus routes and the Old Souk water taxi station.

The new hotels will add to Wyndham's current portfolio of 16 hotels in the UAE, including 8 in Dubai. The company is also on track to open another hotel, the previously announced Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira, in the first half of 2021. The hotel is slated to be the first to open under the Days Inn® by Wyndham brand in the UAE.

All hotels in the UAE under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

