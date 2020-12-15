IBM Launches Sustainability Teacher Resources Channel in Collaboration with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, and the World Wide Fund for Nature

ARMONK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced its working with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, and World Wide Fund for Nature to launch the Sustainability Teacher Resources Channel on Open P-TECH.

Environmental sustainability is a business imperative and drives a company's success in today's competitive marketplace. A recent study by IBM found that nearly 80 percent of consumers surveyed indicate that sustainability is important to them, and 60 percent reported they are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact.

"Open P-TECH's sustainability resources will help bring much needed digital and professional skills that are critical to work in sustainability and beyond, like data analysis or design." said Michael Jacobs, IBM Offering Manager, Sustainability. "In doing so, it will help grow a new generation of leaders who understand environmental challenges and pursue sustainable solutions for supply chains, energy, and waste."

Through this new alliance, the Open P-TECH platform also now aggregates sustainability education lesson plans and activities. For example, one course shows how to help students identify the realities of e-waste, how it fits into waste management, and the danger it poses to the environment while developing and implementing an e-waste collection and disposal campaign.

Also in the "Understanding Climate Change" course students can explore their local weather and historical climate information by visiting IBM's weatherunderground.com or Weather Underground app and weather.com or The Weather Channel app. This can help inform students' learning about climate and how it impacts their day to day lives. Also included in the platform are the virtual career fair as well as professional planning experiences.

"The Nature Conservancy is delighted to work together with IBM to connect more students with the skills and knowledge that will help them embark on careers focused on a green, sustainable future," stated Kate Ireland, Director of Youth Engagement, The Nature Conservancy. "As an organization, The Nature Conservancy works every day to create a world where people and nature thrive; we know that to be successful, we must engage and arm young people with the tools necessary to continue and expand this work in the decades ahead. The new Open P-TECH Sustainability Teacher Resources Channel will provide an exciting new pathway for educators and youth alike to begin this important work."

"Educators and schools can play a vital role in shaping a sustainable future, by equipping young people to drive – and thrive in – a green economy, and by leading by example and driving good practice in communities," said Matt Larsen-Daw, Education Manager, World Wide Fund for Nature. "World Wide Fund for Nature welcomes IBM's new platform, which will be an invaluable resource for teachers and students looking to play their part in tackling the environmental crisis."

"Students are naturally excited to learn about their environment and studies have shown that environmental education improves academic performance, increases civic engagement, and instills a belief that individuals can make a difference. Beyond that, sustainability education is now a critical component of 21st century job skills and citizenship for everyone. Our most pressing problems and our greatest opportunities will be solved by the next generation," said Tom Ackerman, Vice President for Education, Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "The Open P-TECH Sustainability Teacher Resources Channel provides an engaging new platform to support students and teachers. CBF has invested in sustainability education for 50 years and is proud to contribute to this powerful new learning tool,"

Open P-TECH is a free digital learning platform for students (grades 9-14), parents, and educators designed to help learners develop soft skills and hard skills (including education on emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, among others) for jobs of the future. Currently, it has more than 143,000 registered members in 130 countries and is available in nine languages.

If an educator, volunteer or student you know is interested in teaching students about what green business is and the skills needed to succeed in it, please visit here.

Katie Leasor

IBM Media Relations

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-launches-sustainability-teacher-resources-channel-in-collaboration-with-the-chesapeake-bay-foundation-the-nature-conservancy-and-the-world-wide-fund-for-nature-301192892.html

SOURCE IBM