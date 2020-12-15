  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SS&C Announces New Blue Sky Portal

December 15, 2020 | About: NAS:SSNC +1.55%

Dedicated technology solution for compliance with state Blue Sky laws to enhance the client experience

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C's Blue Sky Portal, a dedicated cloud-based technology solution to help investment managers comply with state Blue Sky laws.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

"SS&C provides a holistic view of state-based law filings to help optimize our Blue Sky process," said Janice Schwarz, Operations Projects Manager, Resolute Investment Managers. "Having a consolidated audit trail of the changes and approvals in a single system simplifies our operations."

The web-based portal is designed to maximize compliance in a highly efficient and scalable way. Key features include an updated information stream for state fee calculations and best practices. An enhanced exemption process for social codes and subsequent sales combined with a comprehensive audit trail provides transparency.

"Since our conversion in 2017, we have found SS&C to be a partner with demonstrated Blue Sky compliance experience and leadership," said Natasha Rippel, Supervisor of Fund Operations, Thornburg Investment Management. "The new portal is another example of SS&C investing in service and technology to support clients like us."

SS&C's Blue Sky Administration service supports over 70 clients with products that include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, private equity and hedge funds.

"We have made a significant investment in Blue Sky administration services to enhance our compliance offering," said Mike Megaw, Managing Director, Regulatory Services. "We share in our clients' mission to streamline regulatory management and costs."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-announces-new-blue-sky-portal-301192960.html

SOURCE SS&C


