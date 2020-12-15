  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Charles Owen appointed Chief Corporate Development Officer at Persistent

December 15, 2020 | About: BOM:533179 -2.81% NSE:PERSISTENT -2.29%

To lead mergers, acquisitions and strategic initiatives

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 15, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Owen has joined Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent) as Chief Corporate Development Officer. In his role he will guide the corporate strategy of the digital business solutions innovator, working closely with CEO and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra.

Persistent Systems Logo

Owen joins Persistent with an extensive track record in finance, legal and operations roles. Most recently he was founder of investment firm Ev2 Ventures, investing in early stage start-ups in the smart mobility sector in India. Prior to Ev2 he led mergers and acquisitions at HARMAN International, working on international transactions across India, Europe, South and North America, including the acquisition of HARMAN International by Samsung.

Quote from Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

"Charles brings the global perspective we require, as we continue to grow organically and through acquisitions around the world. We see great opportunity to add to our portfolio, making smart acquisitions to continue to enhance our customer offerings."

Quote from Charles Owen, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Persistent Systems

"This is an exciting time to be joining Persistent, with its impressive growth, extensive global presence and expanding solutions portfolio. Persistent's leadership in delivering digital solutions, its impressive client portfolio and partner ecosystem present a great market opportunity and one I'm excited to help develop."

Charles will be a member of Persistent's executive team and will be based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visitwww.persistent.com/FLCS

Media Contacts


Ken Montgomery

Saviera Barretto

Persistent Systems (Global)

Archetype

+1 213 500 8355

+91 84249 17719

[email protected]

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-owen-appointed-chief-corporate-development-officer-at-persistent-301193184.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)