  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Premier Brokerage Services, Inc.

December 15, 2020 | About: NYSE:AJG +2.7%

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Jenkintown, Pa.-based Premier Brokerage Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 1995, Premier is a high-net-worth focused life insurance wholesale agency offering primarily permanent and term life insurance, annuities and long-term care products from its offices in Jenkintown and Miami, Fla. Premier places coverage throughout the U.S., with approximately 80% of the business concentrated on the East Coast. Steven J. Katz and his associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Jeff Leonard, Gallagher's North American Practice Leader for Financial and Retirement Services.

"Premier Brokerage Services will enhance our life brokerage capabilities in the high-end agent and advisory space, and our clients will benefit from their advanced planning and underwriting expertise," said J, Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "They are also a great cultural fit, and I'm very pleased to welcome Steven and his associates to our growing organization."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-4009/ [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-premier-brokerage-services-inc-301192884.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)