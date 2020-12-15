Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Premier Brokerage Services, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Jenkintown, Pa.-based Premier Brokerage Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, Premier is a high-net-worth focused life insurance wholesale agency offering primarily permanent and term life insurance, annuities and long-term care products from its offices in Jenkintown and Miami, Fla. Premier places coverage throughout the U.S., with approximately 80% of the business concentrated on the East Coast. Steven J. Katz and his associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Jeff Leonard, Gallagher's North American Practice Leader for Financial and Retirement Services.

"Premier Brokerage Services will enhance our life brokerage capabilities in the high-end agent and advisory space, and our clients will benefit from their advanced planning and underwriting expertise," said J, Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "They are also a great cultural fit, and I'm very pleased to welcome Steven and his associates to our growing organization."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

