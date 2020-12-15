Pressure BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Life Sciences Investor Forum

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the Life Sciences Investor Forum ("LSIF") on Thursday December 17, 2020. LSIF is a live, interactive investor event held quarterly for public and private companies, investors, and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long, virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, is scheduled to present at 11am ET.

Pre-registration is recommended, to expediate participation and to receive event updates. If attendees are unable to join the event live, an archived webcast will be made available after the event. Instructions on how to access this archive will be available at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com and on PBI's website www.pressurebiosciences.com.

DATE: Thursday, December 17, 2020 TIME: 11am ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3mPSVkO

Recent Company Highlights

Pressure Cycling Technology ("PCT") Platform

- Entered into a worldwide, co-marketing alliance with Leica Microsystems (a Danaher company), integrating PBI's PCT platform with Leica's Laser Microdissection platform. This combination of platforms results in a tumor processing workflow that offers the potential to accelerate and enhance cancer R&D

- PBI and privately held RedShiftBio demonstrated the potential of combining proprietary technologies to enable a new tool for the development and production of biotherapeutics

- Multiple presentations and publications worldwide highlighted the advantages of the PCT platform in the preparation of samples to study diseases and disorders, including infectious diseases (e.g., COVID-19)

BaroFold Technology ("BaroFold") Platform

- Working with two biopharma companies to determine if the patented BaroFold platform could significantly impact and improve the quality of their early-stage protein therapeutics

- Discussions underway with potential CRO and CMO partners for the expansion of our BaroFold services

- Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") Platform

- Awarded first U.S. patent for novel, proprietary UST Platform

- Planned launch of UST-based BaroShear K45 Nanoemulsification System for mid-2021

- UST could revolutionize processing of immiscible liquids (e.g., oils in water) into water-soluble, long-term stable, highly absorbable, innately bioavailable nanoemulsions

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for life sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.





For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO of PBIO (508) 230-1828

