David Beling Joins Fortune Nickel and Gold as a Strategic Advisor

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune") has engaged David Beling, P.E. as a Strategic Advisor. During the past 56 years, Mr. Beling examined, significantly reviewed, or was directly involved with 88 underground mines, 131 open pit mines and 164 process plants around the world. He also developed, enhanced, and obtained financing for several mining companies, mainly in the copper, gold, cobalt, nickel, and uranium sectors.

Fortune's CEO, Paul Riss, said, "We are fortunate to have a person with extraordinary industry and finance skills join the Fortune team. From July 2011 to October 2020, Mr. Beling was the President & CEO of Bullfrog Gold Corp. and the General Manager of its Bullfrog Gold Project, a proposed open pit and 8,000-tpd heap leach operation near Beatty, Nevada. In October 2020 he completed the purchase of all Barrick Gold's lands in the Bullfrog Mining District and raised C$23 million from the Augusta Group."

Mr. Beling is a 1964 Mining Engineering graduate from the University of Arizona and has been employed and/or consulted for Phelps Dodge, Union Oil, Fluor, United Technologies, Westinghouse, and 25 Canadian and US junior mining companies. He served on the Boards of 14 Canadian and US mining companies beginning in 1981 and continues to serve as a Director of Bullfrog Gold Corp. and NioCorp Developments Ltd.

From January 2004 through December 2010, he was the Executive VP & COO of Geovic Mining Corp where he directed the development of a US $700 million, world-class cobalt/nickel project in Cameroon, Africa. He hired and directed the personnel and contractors that performed the environmental, geotechnical, mining, metallurgical and final feasibility requirements and studies. Mr. Beling also performed and later directed investor relations that grew Geovic's market capitalization to US$460 million.

From 1997 to 2004 on a contracting basis, he served as an interim CEO, acting VP operations, senior consultant, trouble-shooter and evaluator of numerous production operations, development projects, and acquisitions. Clients included Romarco Minerals, Dayton Mining, Manhattan Minerals, Eldorado Gold, Ivanhoe Mines, Rea Gold and NovaGold.

From 1992 to 1997, Mr. Beling was the President & COO of AZCO Mining where he hired and directed all the project personnel and firms that advanced to construction status of the Sanchez Copper Project near Safford, Arizona. This $90 million Project included an open pit mine and a 33,000-tpd plant using crushing, heap leaching and SX-EW processing.

From 1987 to 1992, Mr. Beling was the Sr. VP for Hycroft Resources where he completed construction and managed/directed operations of the 16,000 tpd Crofoot heap leach plant and two open pit gold mines. As a VP Operations for parent Granges Inc., he also served on the Technical Committee for Hudson Bay's 2,700 tpd Trout Lake Mine near Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Fortune is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired a mining project known as the Gowan project located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Gowan project is a nickel property in which company management and skilled technicians are moving quickly through the mining sequence. Through technology, science and the experts at Prairie Fire Enterprises, Fortune expects the Gowan project to be a massive nickel find.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

