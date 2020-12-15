BOSS Revolution Initiates Money Transfer Service to Southern Asia

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, today announced that BOSS Revolution Money Transfer customers can now send money to friends and family in Nepal and Pakistan. BOSS Revolution's money transfer service to Southern Asia is powered by a new partnership with Tranglo, a leading cross-border payment hub serving both countries.

"We are excited to launch the BOSS Revolution money transfer service to Nepal and Pakistan over our omnichannel consumer platform through our partnership with Tranglo," said Alfredo O'Hagan, Senior Vice President, Payment Services at IDT. "Customers can get started using the convenient BOSS Revolution Money app or stop in at any BOSS Revolution Money Transfer retailer."

"We are proud to partner with Tranglo. Their outstanding commitment to customer service and extensive payout networks in both Nepal and Pakistan help ensure that we can offer our customers an outstanding solution every time," O'Hagan added.

Tranglo CEO Jacky Lee said, "We are glad that IDT has chosen to work with us to expand their service. With our single interface solution, we are confident of powering their payments to 20 countries, including Nepal and Pakistan, quickly and securely."

Transfers to Nepal and Pakistan are fee free* when using the BOSS Revolution Money App through January 31st, 2021 for transfer amounts up to $2,999. And like all BOSS Revolution Money Transfers, transfers to Nepal and Pakistan will always be rewarded with ultra-competitive exchange rates.

Transfers to Nepal and Pakistan can be sent either directly to bank accounts throughout Nepal and Pakistan or sent for cash pick up at over 22,000 locations in Nepal and 1,200 locations in Pakistan.

All BOSS Revolution Money Transfer customers can use debit or credit cards to make transfers 24/7 through the popular BOSS Revolution Money app (available for free on Google Play and in the App Store ) or online at www.bossrevolution.com . Customers that prefer to use cash can go to any authorized BOSS Revolution Money Transfer agents located in over 25 states. To find an agent nearby, visit https://www.bossrevolution.com/en-us/shop-local-store-locator .

BOSS Revolution launched its Money Transfer service in 2013, starting with a few destination countries in Latin America. It expanded rapidly to meet the growing need for reliable, low cost remittances from the U.S. to Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. With the addition of Nepal and Pakistan, BOSS Revolution Money Transfer now offers transfer to 320,000 locations in 59 countries on five continents.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud and traditional communications services. Our fintech businesses include BOSS Revolution® Money Transfer , an international remittance and financial services provider, and National Retail Solutions ®, operator of a nationwide point-of-sale retail network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data and ancillary services. net2phone provides cloud communications and collaboration solutions for businesses and organizations. IDT's traditional communications platform offerings include international long-distance calling, mobile top-up and wholesale telecom services.

About Tranglo:

Tranglo is a cross-border payment hub with a proven track record in business payment, foreign remittance and mobile payment solutions. Founded in 2008, we have offices in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Dubai and London. Our global network spans more than 100 countries, 250 mobile operators, 1,300 banks/wallets and 130,000 cash pickup points. For more info on Tranglo, visit www.tranglo.com , LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

