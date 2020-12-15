Pantheon Investment Group, LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Ecolab Inc, Sells Mercury General Corp, Wells Fargo, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Investment company Pantheon Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Ecolab Inc, KB Home, Alteryx Inc, sells Mercury General Corp, Wells Fargo, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pantheon Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pantheon Investment Group, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: REGN, KBH, TOL, ICE, ADVM,

REGN, KBH, TOL, ICE, ADVM, Added Positions: BX, ECL, AYX, BA, LLY, VTI, HON, BMY, USIG, VOO, NFLX, BLK, STZ, MKC, JPM, HQY, PANW, JNJ, IVV, KOD,

BX, ECL, AYX, BA, LLY, VTI, HON, BMY, USIG, VOO, NFLX, BLK, STZ, MKC, JPM, HQY, PANW, JNJ, IVV, KOD, Reduced Positions: MCY, AMD, MSA, UNH, MGP, UNP, AAPL, BDX, KO, MCD, GOOG, ACN, MRK, NKE, CGC, ZBH, GOOGL, ABT, SBUX, EW, ADBE, HD, COST, AMGN, PG, PEP, PM, WM, ELAN, MO,

MCY, AMD, MSA, UNH, MGP, UNP, AAPL, BDX, KO, MCD, GOOG, ACN, MRK, NKE, CGC, ZBH, GOOGL, ABT, SBUX, EW, ADBE, HD, COST, AMGN, PG, PEP, PM, WM, ELAN, MO, Sold Out: WFC, GILD, CVX, T, XOM, D,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,981 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,752 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 21,814 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,717 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,425 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $495.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $29.04 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,317 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,607 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,102 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 67.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,742 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,378 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $118.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,402 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $229.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $164.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,548 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.31%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $191.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,935 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Mercury General Corp by 35.88%. The sale prices were between $39.04 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Pantheon Investment Group, LLC still held 48,672 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 51.15%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Pantheon Investment Group, LLC still held 8,811 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 27.67%. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Pantheon Investment Group, LLC still held 13,758 shares as of 2020-09-30.