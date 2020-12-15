ATWEC Technologies, Inc. Launches New Twitter Account: Follow Us As We Unveil The Most Recent Developments

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT), an expanding child safety and security company, is pleased to announce to shareholders the official launch of the company Twitter account: https://twitter.com/AtwecTech

The ATWEC team has been diligently working on bringing to fruition a number of promising new developments. The official Twitter account will enable the company to expand shareholder outreach ahead of rolling out the latest near-term updates. Follow our Twitter feed at @AtwecTech for up to the minute dispatches.

Additionally, ATWEC invites it followers to stay abreast of our growing product offering at our website: https://www.atwec.com/

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATWT)

ATWEC Technologies, a Memphis-based safety and security technology company, is changing the way commercial vehicle owners, operators, and passengers think about health and safety. Founded in 1979, ATWEC Technologies has developed a complete line of child safety devices designed to guard against children being left behind on buses, as well as safety and sanitation products for commercial vehicles. ATWEC Technologies trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT." For more information, visit atwec.com or follow @AtwecTech on Twitter.

