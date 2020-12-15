  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ATWEC Technologies, Inc. Launches New Twitter Account: Follow Us As We Unveil The Most Recent Developments

December 15, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ATWT -11.11%

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT), an expanding child safety and security company, is pleased to announce to shareholders the official launch of the company Twitter account: https://twitter.com/AtwecTech

The ATWEC team has been diligently working on bringing to fruition a number of promising new developments. The official Twitter account will enable the company to expand shareholder outreach ahead of rolling out the latest near-term updates. Follow our Twitter feed at @AtwecTech for up to the minute dispatches.

Additionally, ATWEC invites it followers to stay abreast of our growing product offering at our website: https://www.atwec.com/

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATWT)

ATWEC Technologies, a Memphis-based safety and security technology company, is changing the way commercial vehicle owners, operators, and passengers think about health and safety. Founded in 1979, ATWEC Technologies has developed a complete line of child safety devices designed to guard against children being left behind on buses, as well as safety and sanitation products for commercial vehicles. ATWEC Technologies trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT." For more information, visit atwec.com or follow @AtwecTech on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".

You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information.

All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trade marks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.

Contacts:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc.
Darnell Stitts, CEO/President
[email protected]
901-435-6849

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620983/ATWEC-Technologies-Inc-Launches-New-Twitter-Account-Follow-Us-As-We-Unveil-The-Most-Recent-Developments

img.ashx?id=620983

