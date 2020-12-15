  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Directorate Change

December 15, 2020 | About: TSX:AYM +1.11% AIM:ATYM +0%

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc ("Atalaya" or "the Company")(AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that further to the TR-1 announcements of 26 November 2020 and 15 December 2020, and in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement between Orion Mine Finance (Master) Fund 1, L.P. and the Company, Mr. Jonathan Lamb has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of Atalaya, with immediate effect.

Mr. Lamb was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in September 2015. Mr. Lamb's industry experience and skills set have contributed as shareholder and director of Atalaya to the accomplishments of the Company.

Roger Davey, Chairman of Atalaya Mining plc., commented:

"Mr. Lamb has been both a board member and a shareholder of Atalaya and his experience has made a positive contribution to the growth of the Company. We would like to thank him for his commitment and support and wish him all the best for the future."

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"We should like to thank Jon Lamb for his considerable contribution and support to Atalaya and wish him well in the future."

Contacts:

Newgate Communications
Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie
+ 44 20 37576880
4C Communications
Carina Corbett
+44 20 3170 7973
Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)
Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot
+44 20 7236 1010
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown
+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620991/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Change

img.ashx?id=620991

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)