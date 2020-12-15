  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Mercury Marine's 1st Mate Marine System Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree

December 15, 2020 | About: BC +3.99%

FOND DU LAC, Wisc., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (: BC), today announced that its 1st Mate Marine Safety and Security System has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree. The 1st Mate Marine System technology won in two categories, earning the Best of Innovation designation in the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category, which is given to the highest rated product in the category. 1st Mate, a part of the Mercury family of brands, was also named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category. This marks the first CES Innovation Award for Mercury to go along with Brunswick’s Best in Show award from Exhibitor Magazine earlier this year for its exhibit at CES 2020.

“We are honored to be recognized for a Best of Innovation Award as the best product in our category and one of the top products at CES 2020,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We are making boating safer and more enjoyable with the design of not only our award-winning boats and engines, but in the technology that represents a significant step forward in enhancing the boating experience.”

1st Mate Marine System is a comprehensive marine safety and security system that integrates with a boat’s propulsion system through an intelligent hub. Wearable fobs for the captain and passengers link together with the hub and a mobile app. If a passenger goes overboard or a fob signal is lost, 1st Mate distributes an alert and GPS location to connected mobile devices. If the captain fob signal is lost, 1st Mate shuts down the engine(s) and can alert emergency contacts onshore. As a customizable security system, 1st Mate can be programmed to wirelessly lock the engine(s) to prevent unauthorized use.

“Safety is our number one priority and this product reflects commitment to the safety of anyone on the water,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “System integration and enhanced technology is the future of our industry and we are well positioned to make the boating experience more intuitive and reliable for our customers.”

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODExMjU2MiMzODgyNDQ3IzIwMDU0MzM=
0aa53eae-473e-4307-b357-e75b394161b7
Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)