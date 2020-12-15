  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Talend CEO â€“ 'If anyone's going to evolve the data pipe, we'll be the ones to do it'

December 15, 2020 | About: TLND -0.18%

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), the chief executive officer of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), Christal Bemont, had clear messages:

  1. A ‘tidal wave’ of data is being digitized and Talend will benefit significantly from that tailwind. ‘If anyone’s going to evolve the data pipe, [Talend] will be the ones to do it.’

  2. The company is on track to meet its full year 2020 guidance for cloud ARR of $100 million, posting 113% growth in Q3.

  3. COVID has acted as an accelerant to cloud sales.

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, the impacts of COVID-19, the role of data governance, and the opportunities ahead for Talend.

Read: Talend CEO Bemont: If anyone’s going to evolve the data pipe, we’ll be the ones to do it

Media queries
Alicia Newman, Director Client Services
Capital Market Laboratories
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExMjc0OSMzODgyOTU2IzIxMjU0Njg=
f34c18e0-5901-4a48-9c8e-84b3ff6aecc3

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)