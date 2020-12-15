Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) and Legrand today announced a multi-year licensing deal to cover the entire range of Legrand’s NUVO multi-room wireless audio products. As part of this agreement, Legrand will pay to license Sonos’ patents for all such audio products.“Sonos innovation created multi-room wireless audio - the technologies we invented enable many of today’s listening experiences and we continue to innovate to enable the experiences of tomorrow,” said Eddie Lazarus, Chief Legal Officer. “We believe in a fair marketplace where companies compete on a level playing field and contribute with their own innovations and experiences. We’re pleased to see more companies such as Legrand recognizing the strength and value of our IP and providing appropriate compensation.”Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at [url="]www.sonos.com[/url].Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global [url="]Eliot+%28Electricity+and+IoT%29+program[/url]. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include C2G, Cablofil, Electrorack, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Solarfective, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) [url="]www.legrand.us[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006031/en/