Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.14 per common share, payable on February 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 8, 2021.Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behrpaint; Deltaand Hansgrohefaucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichlerdecorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpringspas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit [url="]www.masco.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006050/en/