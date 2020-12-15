Majority of Americans Have Been Saving Up to Make the Holidays Special According to BJ's Wholesale Club's Annual Survey

Americans are hoping for an exceptional holiday season to end 2020. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of [url="]BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Wholesale+Club[/url] (NYSE: BJ), that revealed nearly three in four Americans say they are planning on making this holiday season as special as they can.

BJ’s offers unbeatable value on a variety of seasonal candy and gift baskets, like the Wine Country Faux Suede Gift Basket, which are sure to make the holidays a little sweeter. (Photo: Business Wire)











The average American will be buying gifts for nine people this holiday season.







59 percent of Americans believe their holiday gifts will be more thoughtful this year because they’ll be shopping online.







44 percent of Americans plan to use buy online, pick up in-store and 29 percent plan to use curbside pickup for their holiday shopping.

















[url="]%3Cb%3EWine+Country+Faux+Suede+Gift+Basket+%26ndash%3B+Burgundy+%28article+253775001%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $31.99, now through Dec. 24, 2020. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery.







[url="]%3Cb%3EGodiva+Mug+Gift+Box+%28article+253660%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $16.99, now through Dec. 24, 2020. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery.







[url="]%3Cb%3EWine+Country+Metal+Gift+Basket+%26ndash%3B+Red+%28article+253773001%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]$19.99. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery.

















[url="]%3Cb%3EPJ+Masks+Romeo%26rsquo%3Bs+Flying+Factory+Playset+%28article+245943%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $39.99, now through Dec. 31, 2020. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup and pick up in-club.







[url="]%3Cb%3EExploreHut+Royal+Castle+Play+Structure+%28article+247479001%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $19.99, now through Dec. 24, 2020. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup and pick up in-club.







[url="]%3Cb%3EDrift+Climber+RC+Vehicle+%28article+246019%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $29.99. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup and pick up in-club.

















[url="]%3Cb%3EChampion+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Powerblend+Hoodie+%28article+244899%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $19.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com in sizes S – XXL. Assorted colors: Olive Camo Print, Oatmeal Heather, Black with Opalescent, Oxford Gray.







[url="]%3Cb%3ERBX+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Nylon+Spandex+Leggings+%28article+224823%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $14.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com in sizes S–XXL. Assorted colors: Black, Fairy Dust, Steel Blue, Ditsy Dream, Crocus, Exotic Lily, Floral Steel Blue, Lavender Mist, Mellow Mauve and more.







[url="]%3Cb%3EEddie+Bauer+Sweater+Fleece+Quarter+Zip+Pullover+%28article+227184%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $19.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com in sizes S–XXL. Assorted colors: Blue, Light Gray, Burgundy, Denim, Olive.







[url="]%3Cb%3EUSPA+Men%26rsquo%3Bs+Fleece+Robe+%28article+239944%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]$16.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com in sizes S/M–XXL. Assorted colors: Black, Navy, Charcoal.

















[url="]%3Cb%3ESony+In-Ear+Wireless+Bluetooth+Headphones%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28article+224485%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $17.99, now through Jan. 6, 2021. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup and pick up in-club.







[url="]%3Cb%3ESkullcandy+Sesh+Evo+True+Wireless+Earbuds+%28article+253194%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] $44.99. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup and pick up in-club.







[url="]%3Cb%3ENutri+Ninja+Pro+18-Oz.+and+24-Oz.+Blender+%28article+726986%29%2C%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]$49.99, now through Jan. 6, 2021. Available in-club, on BJs.com and with curbside pickup and pick up in-club.







According to the survey, six in ten Americans have specifically been saving up in order to make the holidays special this year and that creative gift-giving is one way to do that. BJ’s survey showed that 60 percent of Americans expect to receive more “creative” gifts than ever before.Whether it’s a special new toy or a thoughtful gift basket, BJ’s has a large assortment of amazing gifts at unbeatable prices to help make the holidays a little brighter. Plus, BJ’s offers a variety of convenient shopping options, like free curbside pickup, free pick up in-club and in-club shopping, for members looking for creative, last-minute gifts to check off their holiday wish list.“We want our members to feel great about their gift-giving, both for the joy a thoughtful gift brings to a loved one and also for the amazing value they’re getting by shopping at BJ’s,” said Molly Cox, senior vice president, GMM, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re giving members the joy of choices with so many ways to conveniently shop for last-minute gifts, either in-club or with free curbside pickup and free pick up in-club.”When it comes to holiday gifting and shopping, the survey also found:Gifts galore and so much more! BJ’s members can rest assured that they’ll find unbeatable savings and the best deals on holiday gifts for everyone on their shopping list, from gift baskets and toys to hot tech and cozy apparel.BJ’s offers unbeatable value on a variety of seasonal candy and gift baskets, which are sure to make the holidays a little sweeter:At BJ’s, members can find this season’s most popular toys for kids of all ages. Plus, members can enjoy even more savings on toys at [url="]BJs.com%2FToys[/url] with daily deals and free shipping on a toy order of $50 or more through Dec. 30, 2020Members can give the gift of comfort or treat themselves with stylish and cozy options this holiday like sweaters, hoodies, activewear and more. Availability and styles vary by club and on BJs.com.Members can check off everyone on their list and stay within budget with BJ’s wide variety of great gifts under $50:BJ’s has implemented operational procedures to help ensure a safe shopping environment for its members and team members, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation, mandating face coverings, social distancing cues and personal protective equipment for team members.More ways to shop means more ways to save. That’s why BJ’s is helping members shop however they want this holiday season with free, contactless [url="]curbside+pickup[/url], free [url="]pick+up+in-club[/url], delivery from [url="]BJs.com[/url], [url="]same-day+delivery[/url] and more.Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to [url="]www.bjs.com[/url].*Exclusions apply to free shipping offer on toy orders of $50 or more. Click [url="]here[/url] to learn more.This survey of 2,000 general population U.S. adults was conducted by OnePoll, a member of AAPOR - American Association for Public Opinion Research, in October 2020.Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gaslocations in 17 states.The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:NYSE:BJ ).

