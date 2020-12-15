In a Year Like No Other, Hilton Grows to Milestone 1 Million Rooms and Responds to Pandemic with Innovations for Guests, Positive Impact for Communities

In a year when the travel industry faced challenges like never before, [url="]Hilton[/url] (NYSE: HLT) weathered the storm by staying true to its founding purpose – to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality. As the COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for the travel and tourism industry, Hilton developed industry-leading guest innovations, reached significant growth milestones and continued to positively impact communities around the world.

In June 2020, Hilton began a worldwide roll-out of Hilton CleanStay, a new program to deliver an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection to Hilton properties. Credit: Hilton











Launched [url="]Hilton+CleanStay[/url] TM , an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in collaboration with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol and in consultation with Mayo Clinic







Redesigned meeting and event experiences and set new standards for event cleanliness and customer service with the launch of [url="]Hilton+EventReady+with+CleanStay[/url] TM







Modified [url="]cancellation+policies[/url] and took a number of steps to provide even more flexibility for Hilton Honors members including [url="]status+and+Points+extensions[/url]







Created opportunities for Hilton Honors members to respond to the global pandemic by donating their Points to convert into cash and send directly to organizations including [url="]World+Central+Kitchen[/url], [url="]Clean+the+World[/url], [url="]Project+Hope[/url] or [url="]Direct+Relief[/url]







Provided alternative remote working options through the launch of [url="]WorkSpaces+by+Hilton[/url] in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom







Continued to provide contactless guest experience options through the free [url="]Hilton+Honors+app[/url], enabling guests to personalize their experience with the ability to choose their rooms, check-in and out digitally and use their phones as digital keys. Guests have now used Hilton’s Digital Key to open more than 100 million doors worldwide







Inspired travelers to make new memories with the global launch of our insights-driven marketing campaign, “[url="]To+New+Memories[/url]”







Revealed, for the first time ever, DoubleTree by Hilton’s [url="]official+chocolate+chip+cookie+recipe[/url] so guests could create an at-home version of this iconic travel treat

















Partnered with American Express to donate up to [url="]1+million+hotel+room+nights[/url] across the U.S. for frontline medical professionals leading the fight against COVID-19







Expanded partnership with American Express through a $1 million contribution from American Express to [url="]World+Central+Kitchen[/url], to provide healthy, freshly prepared meals to the frontline healthcare professionals who stayed at Hilton properties in cities across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic







Revealed 2020 [url="]Hilton+Effect+Foundation+Grants[/url] and reached more than $1 million in global COVID-19 community response efforts







Extended Hilton’s hospitality to help the travel industry come together to overcome the global pandemic including sharing [url="]countless+stories[/url] of teams around the world supporting each other and helping their communities







Supported Hilton Team Members searching for virtual and remote volunteer opportunities, including during its annual Hilton Effect Week volunteer event and through innovative partnerships with groups including Clean the World, Meals on Wheels and more







Remained committed to the company’s [url="]Travel+with+Purpose+2030+Goals[/url] to cut the company’s environmental footprint in half and double its social impact investments worldwide. These efforts led to Hilton being [url="]named+the+global+industry+leader[/url] in sustainability for the second consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

















Announced key additions to Hilton’s robust pipeline including [url="]Waldorf+Astoria+Monarch+Beach+Resort+%26amp%3B+Club[/url] and [url="]Resorts+World+Las+Vegas[/url] (featuring Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels & Resorts brands) in the Americas, [url="]Conrad+Abu+Dhabi+Etihad+Towers[/url] in EMEA and [url="]Waldorf+Astoria+Tokyo+Nihonbashi[/url] and [url="]Hilton+Singapore+Orchard[/url] in APAC







Opened new notable properties around the world including [url="]Conrad+Punta+de+Mita[/url] in the Americas and [url="]Susona+Bodrum%2C+LXR+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts[/url] in EMEA, [url="]Hilton+Goa+Resort[/url] and [url="]Hilton+Okinawa+Sesoko+Resort[/url] in APAC







Launched [url="]Tempo+by+Hilton[/url], an elevated and approachable lifestyle brand offering thoughtful design, efficient service and exciting partnerships and reached notable brand milestones including the 600th DoubleTree by Hilton

















Activated Hilton’s Team Member Assistance Fund to support Hilton Team Members who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 or have a family member impacted by the virus







Reversed its recruitment engine to connect Team Members impacted by furloughs and layoffs with access to more than a million job opportunities [url="]through+the+Hilton+Workforce+Resource+Center[/url]







Launched a new Hilton Alumni Network portal with access to relevant career opportunities, resources, news and information







Committed to an expedited recruitment process for Team Members who reapply for future roles when conditions allow







Extended Team Member Hilton Honors status and access to Go Hilton, Hilton’s industry-leading Team Member travel program, for departing Team Members, and offered improved Honors status to current Team Members







Continued to earn recognition as a top workplace, even as the pandemic continued, including being named to the top spot on [url="]the+2020+list+of+Best+Workplaces+in+Greater+China[/url]







Recognized the heroic actions of frontline Team Members with the creation of a new [url="]Hospitality+Heroes+Award[/url]







Listened to Team Members and relaunched the network of eight Team Member Resource Groups committed to building communities across the organization, and introduced a Courageous Conversation series to foster meaningful dialogue to bring about lasting change in the midst of an evolving social justice landscape







Even as the company faced the biggest test in its 101-year history, Hilton’s resilient, capital-light business model enabled it to organically reach its 1 million room milestone in the fourth quarter.Three of the hotels that helped the company cross this important threshold paint a picture of Hilton’s global growth story: [url="]Hilton+Garden+Inn+Umhlanga+Arch[/url] in South Africa, illustrating the company’s expansion into Africa; [url="]Tru+by+Hilton+Savannah+Airport[/url], showcasing the power of the fastest-growing new brand in Hilton’s portfolio; and the [url="]Hilton+Garden+Inn+Guizhou+Maotai+Town[/url] in China, helping deliver on the company’s ambitious growth goals in the APAC market.Meanwhile, Hilton’s overall development pipeline remains strong, with 2,640 hotels and more than 408,000 rooms globally*.“It’s been a year unlike any other, but even in the face of incredible challenges, our Team Members and owners have proven that travel is an unstoppable force for good,” said Chris Nassetta, president & CEO, Hilton. “Thanks to their grit and determination, Hilton has made a difference in the lives of so many and positively impacted communities at a time when our hospitality is needed more than ever – and together we look forward to creating even more meaningful memories in the year ahead.”Throughout 2020, Hilton, in partnership with its hotel ownership community, has found innovative and meaningful ways to adapt to the changing needs of its guests, Team Members and communities:The pandemic rapidly changed guest behavior, priorities and concerns. Hilton responded with start-up style speed, grounded in more than a century of hospitality know-how to provide reassurance to travelers.Among the innovations:Hilton continued to find inventive ways to address some of the most critical, immediate needs of the communities where it operates.Hilton kept dreams of traveling alive by opening exciting new properties around the world. All the while, the company advocated on behalf of owners, many of whom are small businesses, who struggled with the travel decline.2020 saw Hilton go from [url="]being+named+the+%231+Best+Company+to+Work+for+in+the+U.S.[/url] to, weeks later, having to furlough thousands of Team Members due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism. At every turn, the company leaned into its values to navigate these tough decisions.To learn more about Hilton, please visit: [url="]newsroom.hilton.com[/url].* Unless otherwise indicated, all hotel data reflects Hilton’s third quarter 2020 announcement (November 4). More information can be found on Hilton’s [url="]Investor+Relations[/url] website.Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a [url="]portfolio[/url] of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, [url="]Hilton+CleanStay[/url] was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit [url="]newsroom.hilton.com[/url] for more information, and connect with Hilton on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] and [url="]YouTube[/url].

