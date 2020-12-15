Digital Turbine Earns Company Culture Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Chamber of Commerce announced Digital Turbine as a Company Culture award winner in the mid-size company category and a Technology & Innovation honoree during the 2020 Greater Austin Business Awards. Digital Turbine is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is a fast-growing mobile technology platform company that has more than 250 employees.

Digital Turbine's Vice President of Human Resources Sylvia Krzmarzick, credits the whole company on fostering proactive transparency and accountability in building a strong community that identifies improvement and problem areas and then hustles to solve them. "We are thrilled to have won the Company Culture Award and be highlighted as a Technology & Innovation Honoree. This is a fantastic achievement for our whole company and comes at such an exciting time in our growth. We believe in providing the best possible environment, perks and benefits to our team so they know we genuinely care about them and I think that thoughtfulness is demonstrated back in the results this team produces on a daily basis."

The Greater Austin Business Awards, now in its 20th year, celebrates businesses in the region, recognizing the people and companies that have demonstrated a unique vision, innovation, and best business practices. Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges.

"It's an honor to celebrate the diverse industry leaders and companies in Austin," said Austin Chamber President and CEO Laura Huffman. "This year was unlike any other, and these businesses prove that innovating through adversity is what makes us a more resilient community. Congratulations to all the award recipients."

Digital Turbine's Award-Winning Culture & Benefits

Stock options and annual bonuses granted to all employees regardless of title.

Basic living wage implemented across all locations

Community Action Teams established to promote and address a positive culture of inclusiveness and create a forum for employee driven company-wide improvements

Unlimited vacation, and 12 weeks of paid time off to support any short-term disability and parental leave

Quarterly employee nominated awards recognizing our values of freedom, hustle, laugh, global, results and accountability.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

About the Austin Chamber

The Austin Chamber is a nonprofit membership organization that helps create jobs so people can find work, provide for their families, and achieve prosperity. The Chamber invests in a broad range of programs that build, support, and diversify our regional economy.

