6 Health Care Stocks Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

IntriCon

Shares of IntriCon Corp. (NASDAQ:IIN) were trading around $16.62 with a price-sales ratio of 3.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

The company, which provides miniature and micro-miniature body-worn medical and electronics products, has a $46.09 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 7.50% over the past decade.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 8.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 6.06% and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.66%.

Fonar

On Tuesday, Fonar Corp. (NASDAQ:FONR) was trading around $18.5 per share with a price-sales ratio of 1.43 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The company, which manufactures magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, has a market cap of $121.64 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 29.36% over the past 10 years.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $11.34, suggesting it is overpriced by 63%.

With a 6.88% stake, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68%.

Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was trading around $5.56 on Tuesday with a price-sales ratio of 3.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

The company, which provides point-of-care diagnostic tests, has a market cap of $112.18 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 5.17% over the past decade.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Royce with 2.44% of outstanding shares.

Electromed

Electromed Inc. (ELMD) was trading around $9.56 with a price-sales ratio of 2.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.80.

The company, which manufactures airway clearance devices, has a market cap of $83.05 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 10.58% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $4.49, suggesting it is overpriced by 114%.

With a 3.21% stake, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Bioanalytical Systems

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) were trading around $7.29 with a price-sales ratio of 1.32 and a price-book ratio of 8.69.

The company, which provides drug discovery and development services and analytical instruments, has an $80.11 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 17.94% over the past decade.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 4.55% of outstanding shares.

ImmuCell

Shares of ImmuCell Corp. (NASDAQ:ICCC) were trading around $6.39 with a price-sales ratio of 3.03 and a price-earnings ratio of 1.64.

The company, which provides products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries, has a $46 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 7.50% over the past decade.

With a 2.17% stake, Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

