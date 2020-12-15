Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP, Science Robert Lorne Abel Sold $3.1 million of Shares

EVP, Science of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Lorne Abel (insider trades) sold 42,628 shares of SDGR on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $72.25 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $5.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.260000 with and P/S ratio of 41.28. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Schrodinger Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner David E Shaw sold 285,102 shares of SDGR stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $66.78. The price of the stock has increased by 11.2% since.

See Remarks Cony D'cruz sold 6,374 shares of SDGR stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $67.47. The price of the stock has increased by 10.06% since.

See Remarks Jennifer Daniel sold 23,911 shares of SDGR stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $67.05. The price of the stock has increased by 10.75% since.

10% Owner David E Shaw sold 207,239 shares of SDGR stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $65.5. The price of the stock has increased by 13.37% since.

