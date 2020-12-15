  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) President and CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sold $1.6 million of Shares

December 15, 2020 | About: VNDA +1.68%

President and CEO of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos (insider trades) sold 125,252 shares of VNDA on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $13.04 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders to address unmet needs. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $726.310 million; its shares were traded at around $13.280000 with a P/E ratio of 36.90 and P/S ratio of 3.03. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of VNDA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $13.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VNDA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)