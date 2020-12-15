Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) President and CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos (insider trades) sold 125,252 shares of VNDA on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $13.04 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders to address unmet needs. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $726.310 million; its shares were traded at around $13.280000 with a P/E ratio of 36.90 and P/S ratio of 3.03. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

