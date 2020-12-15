Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) EVP and CFO Dale Craig Kesler Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Eagle Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dale Craig Kesler (insider trades) sold 11,603 shares of EXP on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $98.5 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. Eagle Materials Inc has a market cap of $4.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.480000 with a P/E ratio of 27.42 and P/S ratio of 2.66. The dividend yield of Eagle Materials Inc stocks is 0.21%. Eagle Materials Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ed H Jr Bowman sold 1,396 shares of EXP stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $98.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of EXP stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $97.69. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.

Director Martin M Ellen sold 2,161 shares of EXP stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $97. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

Director Ed H Jr Bowman sold 4,897 shares of EXP stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $95.65. The price of the stock has increased by 2.96% since.

EVP & General Counsel James H Graass sold 5,000 shares of EXP stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $95.22. The price of the stock has increased by 3.42% since.

