Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CFO Jason Ream Sold $725,250 of Shares

CFO of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Ream (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of SAIL on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $48.35 a share. The total sale was $725,250.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc provides enterprise identity governance solutions. Its open identity platform empowers users and governs their access to applications and data across complex, hybrid IT environments. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.530000 with and P/S ratio of 13.27.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of SAIL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $42.51. The price of the stock has increased by 21.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of SAIL stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $48.35. The price of the stock has increased by 6.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SAIL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $43.15. The price of the stock has increased by 19.42% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Christopher Schmitt sold 499 shares of SAIL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $42.51. The price of the stock has increased by 21.22% since.

Director William G Bock sold 4,000 shares of SAIL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $42.51. The price of the stock has increased by 21.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SAIL, click here