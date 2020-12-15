Cto Realty Growth Inc (CTO) SR. VP & CFO Matthew Morris Partridge Bought $50,100 of Shares

SR. VP & CFO of Cto Realty Growth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Morris Partridge (insider trades) bought 1,200 shares of CTO on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $41.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,100.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. Principally, it owns and manages commercial real estate properties in the United States. CTO Realty Growth Inc has a market cap of $196.830 million; its shares were traded at around $41.730000 with a P/E ratio of 2.19 and P/S ratio of 3.74. The dividend yield of CTO Realty Growth Inc stocks is 4.55%. CTO Realty Growth Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 8 severe warning signs with CTO Realty Growth Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SR. VP & CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of CTO stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $41.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CTO, click here