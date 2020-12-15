  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cto Realty Growth Inc (CTO) SR. VP & CFO Matthew Morris Partridge Bought $50,100 of Shares

December 15, 2020 | About: CTO +0.02%

SR. VP & CFO of Cto Realty Growth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Morris Partridge (insider trades) bought 1,200 shares of CTO on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $41.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,100.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. Principally, it owns and manages commercial real estate properties in the United States. CTO Realty Growth Inc has a market cap of $196.830 million; its shares were traded at around $41.730000 with a P/E ratio of 2.19 and P/S ratio of 3.74. The dividend yield of CTO Realty Growth Inc stocks is 4.55%. CTO Realty Growth Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 8 severe warning signs with CTO Realty Growth Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SR. VP & CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,200 shares of CTO stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $41.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CTO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)